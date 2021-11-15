Campbell enters top five in Cover2 rankings

Campbell has entered the top five in the latest Cover2 high school football rankings, which were released Monday.

The Sabers are currently 4-0 in OIA Open division play with wins over Farrington, Waianae, Kapolei and Leilehua.

This week, Campbell will take on No. 6 Mililani (3-1).

Kahuku was voted No. 1 for the third consecutive weeks. The full rankings are below with first-place votes in parenthesis.

  1. Kahuku (12)
  2. Saint Louis
  3. Kamehameha
  4. Punahou
  5. Campbell
  6. Mililani
  7. ‘Iolani
  8. Lahainaluna
  9. Waipahu
  10. Kapa’a
  11. Kaiser
  12. Konawaena

