Campbell enters top five in Cover2 rankings

Campbell has entered the top five in the latest Cover2 high school football rankings, which were released Monday.

The Sabers are currently 4-0 in OIA Open division play with wins over Farrington, Waianae, Kapolei and Leilehua.

This week, Campbell will take on No. 6 Mililani (3-1).

Kahuku was voted No. 1 for the third consecutive weeks. The full rankings are below with first-place votes in parenthesis.