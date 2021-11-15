Campbell enters top five in Cover2 rankings

Campbell has entered the top five in the latest Cover2 high school football rankings, which were released Monday.
The Sabers are currently 4-0 in OIA Open division play with wins over Farrington, Waianae, Kapolei and Leilehua.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
This week, Campbell will take on No. 6 Mililani (3-1).
Kahuku was voted No. 1 for the third consecutive weeks. The full rankings are below with first-place votes in parenthesis.
- Kahuku (12)
- Saint Louis
- Kamehameha
- Punahou
- Campbell
- Mililani
- ‘Iolani
- Lahainaluna
- Waipahu
- Kapa’a
- Kaiser
- Konawaena