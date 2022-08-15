The first edition of the 2022 Cover2 high school football rankings have been released.

Defending HHSAA Open champion Kahuku is the No. 1 team, earning every first-place vote.

Meanwhile, Campbell is the No. 2 team. With a bevy of college talent on its team and an impressive 34-0 season-opening win over Kailua, the Sabers have turned in their highest ranking in Cover2 history.

Voting for the weekly Cover2 high school football poll is done by a panel representing all football playing islands in the state. Voting is not done until all teams have played at least one game.

The full top 12 is below:

