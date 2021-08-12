Calvin Turner named to Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list

Hawaii running back Calvin Turner (7) gets away from the UNLV defensive line during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

University of Hawaii standout running back/receiver Calvin Turner was named to the watch list for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Turner, who racked up 1,201 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020, was also named to the Mountain West preseason all-conference first team as a punt returner in July.

If Turner is selected, he would be the first UH player selected to the game since Trayvon Henderson.

The 2021 season begins for Hawaii on Aug. 28 against UCLA.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list, which was released on Thursday, also features Hawaii natives McKenzie Milton of Florida State, Haskell Garrett of Ohio State and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa of Notre Dame.