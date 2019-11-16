BYU Accepts Invitation to SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl

HONOLULU – Brigham Young University (BYU) has accepted an invitation to the 2019 SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl following the Cougars’ 42-10 victory over Idaho State.

The Cougars (6-4) became bowl eligible with wins over Tennessee, No. 24 USC, No. 14 Boise State, Utah State, Liberty and Idaho State. BYU will make its first appearance in the SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl and its 37th overall bowl appearance since 1974, including 14 bowl invitations in the past 15 years.

“We are excited to be playing in the SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl,” BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe said. “I’m really happy for our football team and impressed with how hard they worked to have this opportunity. BYU has a long history of exciting football games in Hawai’i and we are looking forward to playing in Aloha Stadium once again.”

“We are looking forward to playing in the SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl, “ said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “I’m really proud of our players and pleased they have earned this opportunity to continue to improve as a program and have one more game together with our seniors. Hawai‘i is a wonderful place and dear to my heart. I’m excited to take our team to the Islands to experience the warmth of the culture and the Aloha Spirit.”

The 2019 SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl, in its 18th year, will be played Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m. ET (3 p.m. HT) at Aloha Stadium. The Cougars will face a team from either the American Athletic Conference or Mountain West.

“On behalf of ESPN Events and the SoFi Hawaiʻi Bowl Executive Committee, we are very excited to offer BYU their first opportunity to play in the SoFi Hawaiʻi Bowl,” said Daryl Garvin, the bowl’s executive director. “BYU has played some memorable games in Aloha Stadium and we look forward to welcoming the Cougars and their fans to Honolulu.”

The Cougars only other bowl appearance in Hawai‘i was the 1992 Aloha Bowl against Kansas on Christmas Day.

The University of Hawai‘i Rainbow Warriors have appeared in the SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl a record eight times; depending upon the outcome of today’s game at UNLV and remaining games versus San Diego State and Army, they could become bowl eligible to participate in the Mountain West line up of postseason games – including the SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl. Due to their potential participation in the Mountain West championship game, Hawai‘i would be a part of the Mountain West’s overall bowl selection roster, with their destination being determined at a later date.

