Byron Mello no longer Moanalua’s boys basketball head coach

Byron Mello is no longer the head coach of the Moanalua varsity boys basketball team, the school announced on Wednesday night.

Mello was at the helm for Na Menehune since 2013, and now the school’s administration is conducting a search.

Moanalua principal Robin Martin sent out a letter to players and their parents about the move, stressing that it was in the best interest of the team to make a change in coaching staff and that Mello was not asked to step down.

Last year’s Moanalua team won the OIA Division I championship but fell to ‘Iolani in overtime during the HHSAA quarterfinals. It brings back a talented squad led by Geremy Robinson, whose father of the same name played his college ball for Hawaii. The younger Robinson already has an offer from Wichita State.