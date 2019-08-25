Byrd goes airborne against Arizona in history-making performance

For all the preseason talk about how the Rainbow Warrior football team will replace the production of former receiver John Ursua, it turns out the answer was in front of a curious fanbase the entire time.
Not only did the Warriors receivers, as a unit, impress in a 45-38 win over Arizona Saturday night at Aloha Stadium, a star-making performance also took place for Cedirc Byrd, who made a bit of history to go along with the win.
“I feel like the coaches did a great job preparing us for (Arizona’s) defense,” Byrd said after the win. “Everything they prepared us for, they came out and ran it … me and the quarterbacks were just on the same page.”
Byrd, a senior, tied a school record with four receiving touchdowns while also setting career highs with 14 receptions and 224 yards.
The senior’s final touchdown, a 30-yarder from redshirt freshman Chevan Cordeiro with five minutes remaining, proved to be the game-winner.
“Chevan did a great job of just throwing me open. It was amazing, really,” he said.