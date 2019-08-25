Byrd goes airborne against Arizona in history-making performance

For all the preseason talk about how the Rainbow Warrior football team will replace the production of former receiver John Ursua, it turns out the answer was in front of a curious fanbase the entire time.

Not only did the Warriors receivers, as a unit, impress in a 45-38 win over Arizona Saturday night at Aloha Stadium, a star-making performance also took place for Cedirc Byrd, who made a bit of history to go along with the win.

In case you were wondering, Cedric Byrd is the first wide receiver in the FBS to record four touchdown catches in the opening game of the season in over 20 years. #HawaiiFB #FunFact pic.twitter.com/0qJa3ajUqU — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) August 25, 2019

“I feel like the coaches did a great job preparing us for (Arizona’s) defense,” Byrd said after the win. “Everything they prepared us for, they came out and ran it … me and the quarterbacks were just on the same page.”

Byrd, a senior, tied a school record with four receiving touchdowns while also setting career highs with 14 receptions and 224 yards.

What a season opener for @HawaiiFootball WR Cedric Byrd II:



🌈 1st FBS WR to record 4 TD catches in opening game in over 20 years

🌈 14 catches for 224 yards

🌈 Helps lead upset over Arizona pic.twitter.com/dyMW7kTEbM — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) August 25, 2019

The senior’s final touchdown, a 30-yarder from redshirt freshman Chevan Cordeiro with five minutes remaining, proved to be the game-winner.

“Chevan did a great job of just throwing me open. It was amazing, really,” he said.