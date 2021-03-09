BWC Tournament Preview: ‘Bows open with season rubber-match against UC Riverside on Thursday

The No. 6 seed University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team opens the Air Force Reserve Big West Championship with a quarterfinal match-up vs. No. 3 seed UC Riverside on Thursday, March 11. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. HT at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.This will be the first-ever meeting between the teams in the post-season.

The game will be available via ESPN3, ESPN+, and the ESPN mobile app.

The ‘Bows and Highlanders split a pair of games in Riverside to open the Big West season in January.

The average win margin has been 3.5 points in the last four matchups and 11 of the last 12 meetings have been decided by single digits.

After a 1-4 Big West start, UH went 8-5 after, including wins in three of its last four games.

UH is the only Big West school to have played all 18 (countable) conference games this season.

UH is seeking its first Big West Tournament win since the 2016 title game. UH has been bounced from the quarterfinals three straight times. Its last two losses have come by a combined three points.

The ‘Bows are led by the quartet of Casdon Jardine , James Jean-Marie , Junior Madut and Justin Webster , who were each named all-Big West honorable mention on Monday.UH makes its eighth appearance in the Big West Tournament.

The ‘Bows are 5-6 (.454) all-time in the BWC Tournament.

UH has one tournament title (2016) and has reached the finals twice (’15, ’16).

UH was knocked out in the quarterfinals in its five other appearances (13, 14, 17, 18, 19).

This is the second time UH is the No. 6 seed.

The ‘Bows were the No. 6 seed in 2018, losing to UC Irvine on a last-second shot in the quarterfinals.