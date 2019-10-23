BWC Road Trip Preview: Rainbow Wahine to face Cal State Fullerton, UC Irvine

The No. 21 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (16-3, 6-2 Big West) heads back on the road to begin the second round of the Big West Conference season. The Rainbow Wahine begin at Cal State Fullerton on Friday, Oct. 25 at 4:00 p.m. HT. Hawai’i will then look to avenge their five-set loss earlier this season to UC Irvine. The ‘Bows take on the Anteaters on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4:00 p.m. HT.

MATCH #20

TEAMS: No. 21 Hawai’i (16-3, 6-2 Big West) vs. Cal State Fullerton (10-8, 2-5 Big West)

DATE: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT

SITE: Titan Gym (4,000) – Fullerton, Calif.

STREAMING VIDEO: ESPN3 will be broadcasting both of UH’s road matches this week. Matt Brown will handle the play-by-play with Brian Gimmillaro will be doing the play-by-play.

RADIO: ESPN Honolulu (1420 am/92.7 FM) – Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

AUDIO STREAMING: ESPNHonolulu.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats can be linked to at HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule page

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 41-0 record against Cal State Fullerton. Earlier this season, the Titans won the first two sets in Honolulu against the Rainbow Wahine before the ‘Bows were able to get back on track to record a reverse sweep over CSUF, 22-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-12.

MATCH #21

TEAMS: No. 21 Hawai’i (16-3, 6-2 Big West) vs. UC Irvine (1-15, 1-6 Big West)

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019

TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT

SITE: Bren Events Center (5,000) – Irvine, Calif.

STREAMING VIDEO: ESPN3 will be broadcasting both of UH’s road matches this week. Matt Brown will handle the play-by-play with Brian Gimmillaro will be doing the play-by-play and Olivia Phelps will be the sideline reporter.

RADIO: CBS Sports Radio Hawaii AM 1500 ]- Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

AUDIO STREAMING: CBSSportsHawaii.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats can be linked to at HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule page

SERIES HISTORY: UH holds a 40-1 record against the Anteaters. Earlier this season, UCI snapped their 40-match losing streak against Hawai’i with a reverse sweep in Honolulu, 11-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-13.