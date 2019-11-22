Built FORD Tough Match Up: Campbell vs. Kahuku

This week, we’ll be taking the FORD Ranger to Aloha Stadium for a matchup between Campbell and Kahuku on Friday night.

The Red Raiders and Sabers will be battling for a spot in the HHSAA Open Division championship game, where the winner will take on either Mililani or Saint Louis for the state crown.

Kahuku has gone 2-0 against Campbell this season, but with four weeks of rest, the Sabers will be at full strength.

Zealand Matagi leads a punishing rushing attack for Kahuku, while do-it-all stud Titus Mokiao-Atimalala will try to lift Campbell to its first ever state title game.

Mokiao-Atimalala had quite an eventful Thursday, picking up offers from California and Wisconsin.