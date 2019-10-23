Buckner says ‘It’s all coming together’ after San Francisco 49ers’ perfect start to season

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: DeForest Buckner #99 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts to recovering a fumble during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi’s Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Since entering the NFL in 2016, DeForest Buckner has been a standout player for the San Francisco 49ers, but the team itself hasn’t had much success in terms of wins and losses.

But now in his fourth season coming off his career Pro Bowl appearance iu 2018, Buckner is at the epicenter of the 49ers success and the leader of a stout defensive line that has guided the 49ers to a perfect 6-0 start.

“This season has just been a lot of fun,” Buckner said this morning in an interview on The Rich Eisen Show. “Finally seeing everything come together, the pieces all coming together, the culture, the team that John Lynch and Kyle (Shanahan) envisioned when they came here. It’s all coming together.”

The 25-year-old Waianae native has yet to hit the prime of his career as a player, but he’s been around long enough to understand that what’s happening in San Francisco this season doesn’t come around too often.

“It’s been a long run, definitely since I’ve been here,” he said. “In 2016, we were 2-14. We’re a long ways.

The 49ers defense has taken the league by storm through the first half of the season, limiting opposing offenses to an average of 10.7 points per game. The defensive line, led by Buckner, is regarded as one of the most formidable units in all of football and currently has the fifth-most sacks in the league with 20.

:We feel like we got to set the tone every game, every day in practice,” Buckner said of his defensive line. “We try to come out and set the tone every day in practice … every game, we want to be a difference-maker.”