A trio of ILH products in DeForest Buckner, Ka’imi Fairbairn and Tua Tagovailoa were named Pro Bowl alternates on Wednesday.

Buckner and Fairbairn were former teammates at Punahou, while Tagovailoa played his prep football at Saint Louis. All three play in the AFC.

Buckner, a defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, is a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. In 14 games thus far, he has 60 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Fairbairn, a kicker for the Houston Texans, is 25-for-27 on field goals and 20-for-20 on extra point attempts.

Although Tagovailoa won the Pro Bowl fan vote, the vote only counted for a third of the process, which also includes votes from players and coaches. Each league only has three quarterbacks selected, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow getting the three slots in the AFC.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,238 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games compared to just five interceptions in 2022, going 8-4 as a starter. As a first alternate, Tagovailoa will be slotted in if Mahomes, Allen or Burrow make the Super Bowl.