Brooke Van Sickle and Kate Lang earn Big West weekly honors

University of Hawaii women’s volleyball players Brooke Van Sickle and Kate Lang earned weekly honors from the Big West Conference after the team went 2-0 after sweeping UC Riverside and UC Davis on the road last weekend.

Van Sickle was named the Offensive Player of the Week, while Lang was named the Freshman of the Week.

Van Sickle, an outside hitter, registered 23 kills over the weekend, including a double-double against UCR where her 14 kills and 11 digs were both match highs.

Lang, a setter, had 74 assists over the weekend after cracking the starting lineup for the first time.

The Rainbow Wahine (5-5, 2-0 Big West) return home for a pair of matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, starting with Long Beach State on Friday at 7 p.m.