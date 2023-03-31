Led by two pristine pitching performances, including a no-hitter by Brianna Lopez in the finale, the University of Hawaii softball team swept UC San Diego in a Saturday doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii improves to 22-13 overall for the 2023 season and 5-4 in Big West Conference play.

In the first game, freshman Key-annah Campbell-Pua tossed a shutout as Hawaii won 2-0. The freshman scattered six hits and a walk in seven innings.

In the series finale, Lopez struck out eight and allowed just one walk in a 3-0 victory for UH. Offensively, Haley Johnson drove in all three runs for the ‘Bows with an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run home run in the fourth.

Lopez’s no-hitter is the first of her college career and second of the season, as Campbell-Pua tossed a no-no on Feb. 19.

Next up for Hawaii is a three-game series at Cal Poly, which begins at 2 p.m. HST on Friday.