Brendan Steele holds three-shot lead entering final round at the Sony Open

Brendan Steele built on his shared lead entering Saturday, and ended round three with a three shot solo-lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Steele, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour began the day at Waialae Country Club at -6. He led the tournament along with Cameron Davis who shot a +1 round on Friday.

After a six-under round, 36-year-old Steele stretched his one-shot lead to a three-shot lead by the end of the day, at -12.

Cameron Smith is in solo second place at nine under par.

PGA Tour veteran Kevin Kisner sits in third place by himself at eight under.

There are three players tied for fourth position at minus-seven. That trio is fan-favorite Collin Morikawa, Players champion Webb Simpson, and Ryan Palmer.

Morikawa grew visiting Maui often and Oahu often. He has many family members that live in the Islands. His Oahu ohana, paired with his good play have made his galleries some of the biggest all week.

Round four continues on Sunday. The first group tees off at 10:50am. The final group tees off on the first tee at 12:30pm.

Winds are forecast to be the lowest of the week on Sunday.