Nick Rolovich is no longer the head coach of the Hawaii football team. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Rolovich is expected to become the next coach of Washington State.

https://apnews.com/eacc0f862a049b080f1982e0d08be9ae

Rolovich complied a 28-27 record during his four-year run at the helm for UH.

Yahoo! has reported that Rolovich will receive a five-year deal at an average of nearly $3 million per season.

