BREAKING: Former Arizona State coach Todd Graham to become new Hawaii head coach

The University of Hawaii has chosen its next football coach.

Former Arizona State head coach Todd Graham will become the 24th head coach in program history, per a UH release.

Graham fills a vacancy in Manoa left by Nick Rolovich, who left to become Washington State’s head coach on Jan. 13.

Graham has not coached since 2017, back when he and ASU mutually agreed to part ways following the 2017 season.

Hawaii will become the fifth school where he has been a head coach. He was at the helm at Rice in 2006 before leaving for Tulsa in 2007. His final game with the Golden Hurricane was a 62-35 victory over UH in the 2010 Hawaii Bowl. Following the 2011 season with Pittsburgh, he left for Tempe in 2012.

His career head coaching record is 95-61, and he’s led ten of his teams to bowl games. He was a two-time conference coach of the year, winning the Conference USA Coach of the Year In 2006 and the Pac-12 COY in 2013.

Graham is 55 years old. He played collegiately at East Central, a Division II school in Ada, Oklahoma, from 1983 to 1986. He played one season for the Arizona Cardinals in 1987 as a defensive back.

It is unknown at this time who Graham will bring with him to fill his initial coaching staff. National Letter of Intent signing day is Feb. 5.

Sources confirm to KHON2 that former Hawaii passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann was a finalist for the position. He will now officially join Rolovich’s staff in Pullman instead.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman is reporting that Chip Long could be joining Graham’s initial staff. Long was Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach from 2017 to 2019.