Bradlee Anae, Tua Tagovailoa among five 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Finalists

Sports

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced the five finalists for the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year on Tuesday morning, with two local products among them.

The five finalists are Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, and Utah’s Bradlee Anae (defensive lineman) and Julian Blackmon (defensive back).

Anae is 2016 Kahuku graduate while Tagovailoa matriculated from Saint Louis in 2017.

The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 17, while the formal presentation will take place at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on Jan. 17, 2020.

