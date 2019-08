After more than a year away from the Octagon, Brad Tavares will make his UFC return in October.

The Hawaii native will take on Ian Heinisch at UFC Fight Night Singapore on October 26th, per ESPN.

Breaking: Middleweight bout between Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) and Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) booked for UFC Fight Night on Oct. 26 in Singapore, per sources. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 29, 2019

Tavares (17-5, 12-5 UFC) hasn’t fought since a decision loss to current-interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in July 2018.

Heinisch (13-2, 2-1 UFC) recently lost to Derek Brunson at UFC 231 by decision less than two weeks ago.