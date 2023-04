Hawaii’s Brad Tavares lost via TKO at UFC Las Vegas 71 at the UFC Apex on Saturday afternoon.

Tavares fell to Bruno Silva in controversial fashion, as he immediately contested the early stoppage.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Tavares is now 19-8 in his MMA career, while Silva improves to 23-8.

The middleweight bout between Tavares and Silva was the co-main event of a card that featured Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight contender bout as the headliner.