Hawaii’s Brad Tavares spoiled the heavily anticipated return of Chris Weidman at UFC 292 with a victory over the former champion on Saturday.

All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Tavares, who notched his 20th career MMA victory by neutralizing Weidman (15-7) with a bevy of leg kicks.

Saturday’s contest was the first fight for Tavares (20-8) since a loss to Bruno Silva on April 22.

The middleweight bout between Tavares and Weidman was the main event of the UFC 292 preliminary card. UFC 292 is headlined by the bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger Sean O’Malley.