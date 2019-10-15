Brad Tavares set to return at UFC 244 against Edmen Shahbazyan

After more than a year away from the Octagon, UFC middleweight contender Brad Tavares is making his long-awaited return this November 2nd at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden.

Tavares (17-5) hasn’t fought since losing a decision to current-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya last summer. Before that loss, Tavares was on a four-fight sin streak including a TKO victory over Krzysztof Jotko.

The Big Island native will step inside the cage against another up and coming prospect in the form of Edmen Shahbazyan.

The 21-year-old striker is currently 3-0 in the UFC and is coming off a first round submission victory over Jack Marshman at UFC 239.