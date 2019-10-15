Brad Tavares set to return at UFC 244 against Edmen Shahbazyan

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Brad Tavares

After more than a year away from the Octagon, UFC middleweight contender Brad Tavares is making his long-awaited return this November 2nd at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden.

Tavares (17-5) hasn’t fought since losing a decision to current-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya last summer. Before that loss, Tavares was on a four-fight sin streak including a TKO victory over Krzysztof Jotko.

The Big Island native will step inside the cage against another up and coming prospect in the form of Edmen Shahbazyan. 

The 21-year-old striker is currently 3-0 in the UFC and is coming off a first round submission victory over Jack Marshman at UFC 239.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories