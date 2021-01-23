Brad Tavares gets back in win column at UFC 257

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 23: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Brad Tavares punches Antonio Carlos Junior of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In his first bout since 2019, Brad Tavares broke a two-fight losing streak with a unanimous victory over Antonio Carlos Junior during the preliminary card of UFC 257.

The three judges scored the middleweight fight 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 in favor of Tavares, who improves to 18-6. Carlos Junior drops to 10-5.

Tavares impressed early and often with his striking power, as well as his takedown defense. Only one of Carlos Junior’s 11 takedown attempts were successful.

UFC 257, which takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, ends with the lightweight matchup of Conor McGregor taking on Dustin Poirier.

