Brad Tavares gets back in win column at UFC 257

In his first bout since 2019, Brad Tavares broke a two-fight losing streak with a unanimous victory over Antonio Carlos Junior during the preliminary card of UFC 257.
The three judges scored the middleweight fight 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 in favor of Tavares, who improves to 18-6. Carlos Junior drops to 10-5.
Tavares impressed early and often with his striking power, as well as his takedown defense. Only one of Carlos Junior’s 11 takedown attempts were successful.
UFC 257, which takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, ends with the lightweight matchup of Conor McGregor taking on Dustin Poirier.