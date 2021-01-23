Brad Tavares gets back in win column at UFC 257

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 23: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Brad Tavares punches Antonio Carlos Junior of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In his first bout since 2019, Brad Tavares broke a two-fight losing streak with a unanimous victory over Antonio Carlos Junior during the preliminary card of UFC 257.

The three judges scored the middleweight fight 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 in favor of Tavares, who improves to 18-6. Carlos Junior drops to 10-5.

Tavares impressed early and often with his striking power, as well as his takedown defense. Only one of Carlos Junior’s 11 takedown attempts were successful.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

UFC 257, which takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, ends with the lightweight matchup of Conor McGregor taking on Dustin Poirier.