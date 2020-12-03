‘Bows will look to keep possession of Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy this Saturday against San Jose State

The University of Hawai’i football team will face its third straight undefeated Mountain West foe with a match-up against San Jose State on Saturday.

Due to new COVID-19 guidelines in Santa Clara County, the game was relocated to Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

The Rainbow Warriors (3-3) spoiled Nevada’s unbeaten season with a 24-21 victory last Saturday in Honolulu. The Spartans (4-0) will be playing for the first time since November 14 after their last two games were canceled.

'I hope that I can impact this community in at least a little bit of the way he did' – 11 months ago @HawaiiFootball's Todd Graham expressed admiration for late 'Bows & SJSU HC Dick Tomey. Saturday he will attempt to keep program's possession of the Tomey Legacy Trophy #GoBows pic.twitter.com/1EZV5eTe7t — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 2, 2020

The teams will play for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, which was created in honor of the legendary head coach of both programs who passed away in May 2019. UH holds possession of the trophy after winning last season’s contest 42-40 in Honolulu.

The Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy began in 2019 and is awarded to the winner of the University of Hawai’i and San Jose State football game.

Tomey put Hawai’i football on the NCAA Division I map as its head coach for 10 seasons (1977-86). After a sucessfull 14-year stint at Arizona, he went on to coach at San Jose State for five seasons, (2005-09), where he revitalized and energized the Spartan program. His head coaching record was 183-145-7. After the 2018 season, he still ranked in top-50 for Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches for most games coached (19th, 335 games coached) and games won (39th).

San Jose State and Hawai’i first met on the football field on Dec. 11, 1936 and squared off 19 times as non-conference opponents before becoming Western Athletic Conference rivals in 1996 and later Mountain West foes in 2013.

Kick off is TBD and will be broadcast by Spectrum Sports. Fans on the mainland can watch the game for free on the Team1 Sports app while viewers in the state of Hawai’i may watch it on Spectrum Sports Pay-Per-View (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969).