The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will look to avenge a pair of losses to Ball State earlier this season with a match-up against the Cardinals in the NCAA Championship semifinals, Thursday, May 5 at Pauley Pavilion.

Match time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. HT) and will follow the first semifinal between top-seeded Long Beach State and host UCLA. The Rainbow Warriors (25-5) advanced to the semifinals with a straight-set win over North Greenville in Tuesday’s Opening Round.

UH and BSU (23-3) met earlier this season in Muncie, Ind., with the Cardinals winning both matches of a two-match series.

NCAA TOURNAMENT – SEMIFINALS

What 2022 NCAA Men’s National Collegiate Championship Who Semifinal #2: Hawai’i (25-5) vs. Ball State (23-3) Date | Time Thursday, May 5; 7:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. HT Location Los Angeles, Calif. — Pauley Pavilion (Host: UCLA) Live Stream NCAA.com Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play). Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats NCAA.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall22 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook

Hawai’i (25-5) is appearing in the NCAA semifinals for the seventh time with a 4-2 all-time record.

UH advanced to the semifinals with a straight set win over North Greenville in the opening round on Tuesday. Hawai’i needed only 80 minutes to secure the victory with Greeks Spyros Chakas (12K) and Dimitrios Mouchlias (10K) leading the way and Jakob Thelle setting a new UH single-season ace record.

This year marks UH’s third consecutive trip to the semifinals and fourth in the last five years.

UH and Ball State met once in the NCAA Tournament in the third place match in 1995 in Springfield, Mass. The Cardinals won in four sets.

The teams met earlier this season with BSU taking both matches in Muncie, Ind., the first in straight sets and the rematch in five. UH was also ranked No. 1 in the AVCA poll at the time.

UH still leads the all-time series with BSU, 12-5.

BSU (23-3), the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association champion, is the tournament’s No. 2 seed having earned a bye into the semifinals.

UH is 1-2 all-time versus the MIVA in the NCAA Tournament with its lone win against Lewis in the 2019 semifinals.

UH’s 25 wins are the most in the country and tied for the fourth-most in program history.