‘Bows walk on defensive back Michael Graham, son of head coach Todd Graham enters transfer portal

University of Hawai’i defensive back Michael Graham, the son of head coach Todd Graham, became the latest player on the UH football team to enter the transfer portal on Thursday.

Graham, who graduated from Kaiser High School in 2020 but was unable to suit up for the Cougars due to the cancelled pandemic season in the state of Hawaii, appeared in nine games as a freshman non scholarship player in 2021. He recorded two tackles on special teams.

Michael is also the younger brother of current offensive coordinator Bo Graham.

Since the end of the regular season in which the Rainbow Warriors went 6-7, a total of 14 players have officially entered the transfer portal.

Among those are the team’s leading passer Chevan Cordeiro (San Jose State), leading rusher Dae Dae Hunter (Liberty), leading receiver Nick Mardner (uncommitted), and leading tackler Darius Muasau (uncommitted).

The movement is on the heels of public criticism from players who expressed displeasure with the locker room culture since head coach Todd Graham took over in 2020.

Since the criticism was publicized, Graham has pledged to make improvements and in the time between the end of the regular season and UH pulling out of the Hawaii Bowl due to COVID-19 issues with the roster last week, players both on and off the record have expressed optimism regarding positive changes being made.

Since then however, more transfers have been announced as in total, eight would be returning starters are no longer with the team.

Todd Graham and athletic director David Matlin both released statements Tuesday regarding the transfer portal and the steps being taken to learn from the criticism surrounding the program.

Statement from head coach Todd Graham. pic.twitter.com/A4L2aa3Xtq — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 29, 2021

Graham has three years remaining on his five year contract that he signed in 2020 following the departure of Nick Rolovich who left for Washington State at the end of the 2019 season.