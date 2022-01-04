‘Bows volleyball will open 2022 season, unveil National Championship banner on Wednesday night against Loyola-Chicago

Hawaii team members hold the trophy after Hawaii defeated BYU in the final of the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The top-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will open the 2022 season by playing host to No. 7 Loyola-Chicago for a two-match series, Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Friday, Jan. 7 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (0-0) will also celebrate their 2021 NCAA Championship with a banner unveiling during pre-game of Wednesday’s season-opener.

“It’s certainly exciting and we did get to take a look yesterday at practice, we kind of rolled it out and everybody got to see it a little bit, so really just looking forward to getting the season started and proud of having that banner to have up there,” said head coach Charlie Wade. “It’s certainly been a long time coming and not only for our program but for the volleyball fans and athletics department to bring a national championship home to the fans of Hawaii and I’ve said many times that this championship isn’t just for them but because of them, because of the unbelievable and humbling support that we get from our community. We’re really happy to share this with them.”

The first 5,000 fans will receive a commemorative team photo while the first 2,500 will also receive a rally towel.

“This is is something to show what we did other than the trophy that we have up in the coaches office so I’m sure that tomorrow night when that banner gets revealed to everybody some emotions are going to be flared and it’s going to be a good time,” said sophomore outside hitter Chaz Galloway.

UH is 34-9 all-time in season-openers including an 10-2 mark under Wade. The Warriors have won eight straight season-openers dating back to 2014.

This season marks the third time that UH and Loyola-Chicago will play a two-match, season-opening series in Honolulu. The teams also played in 2000 (UH won both matches) and 2002 (teams split, LUC won the opener and UH won the rematch).

UH has a 46-match win streak in the regular season against non-Big West/non-MPSF teams since 2013.

UH returns three starters — S Jakob Thelle , OH Chaz Galloway , and MB Guilherme Voss — and 10 lettermen from last season’s squad. Other key returnees include OH Spyros Chakas , L Brett Sheward , OH Kana’i Akana , and OPP Alaka’i Todd . OPP Dimitrios Mouchlias also returns after redshirting last year.

Individual match tickets may be purchased at www.etickethawaii.com or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).



Link to purchase online: https://bit.ly/3EIRMUq (sale begins Jan. 3 at 9:00 a.m.)



2022 UH Men’s Volleyball Individual Match Ticket Prices:

Lower Level: Sections A,B,C,D,AA,EE,FF,GG,HH,JJ – $22



Lower Level: Sections E,BB,CC,DD

Adult – $19

Senior citizen (65 and over) – $15

Student (ages 4-high school) – $9



Upper Level: All Sections

Adult – $17

Senior citizen (65 and over) – $10

Student (Ages 4 – High School) – $5