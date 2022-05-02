The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team begins its national title defense with an NCAA Championship opening round match against North Greenville, Tuesday, May 3 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.

Match time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. HT) and will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.

The Rainbow Warriors (24-5) captured its first NCAA title a year ago and will look to become the fifth consecutive team to repeat as champion. NGU (21-5) defeated Princeton in straight sets in Sunday’s tournament opener.Hawai’i (24-5) is making its eighth all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and fifth in the last seven championships.

Only UH and Long Beach State have appeared in five Championships since 2015.

Conference Carolinas champion North Greenville (21-5) defeated EIVA champion Princeton in straight sets in Sunday’s tournament opener, including a 40-38 third set thriller.

NGU, Conference Carolina’s regular season and tournament champion, is the first Conference Carolina team to win an NCAA match.

Since the NCAA Championship field expanded in 2014, UH has appeared in an opening round match twice — 2015 (L, Penn State) and ’17 (W, Penn State).

UH’s 24 wins are the most in the country.

Hawai’i received the Big West’s automatic berth after winning the conference title in Honolulu. UH swept top-seeded Long Beach State in the finals for its second Big West title.