The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team returns to Big West Conference play with a two-match series against CSUN, Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors (16-3, 1-1 BWC) were idle last week after sweeping a pair of matches against Lewis. UH is 1-1 in Big West play and 11-match regular season home win streak heading into this weekend's matches against the Matadors (5-8, 0-2).

CSUN (5-8, 0-2 BWC) has dropped its last five matches, all in straight-sets, including a two-match series against Pepperdine, March 16 & 18.

UH is 12-0 at home this season with a 19-match regular season home win streak dating back to 2020 (last loss to BYU, March 5, 2020).

UH also boasts an 11-match conference home win streak dating back to 2018.

CSUN is 0-5 on the road this season.

UH leads the all-time series 56-21 and has won the last six matches in Honolulu.

UH has won 40 of its last 41 matches when winning the first set including a 15-0 mark this season.

Spyros Chakas has at least one ace in seven consecutive matches, six of which with 2+. He ranks second on the team and 13th nationally with 31 aces.

UH is perfect on Fridays (7-0) and versus unranked teams (7-0) this season.

UH leads the nation in blocks per set (2.99) and middle blocker Guilherme Voss is the nation’s individual leader (1.46).