The top-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will face an old nemesis when former Mountain Pacific Sports Federation rival Pepperdine comes to town for a two-match series, Wednesday, March 1 and Friday, March 3 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Warriors (13-0) will look to set a new program record for consecutive home wins when they put their 26-match home win streak on the line. The Waves (10-6) knocked off previously unbeaten Grand Canyon last week in Malibu, Calif.
|MATCHES #14-15
|Who
|#1 Hawai’i (13-0) vs. #7 Pepperdine (10-6)
|Date | Time
|Wednesday, March 1, 7:00 p.m. HT and Friday, March 3, 7:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu — SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports (Thursday only). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (analyst).
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (blacked out in Hawai’i).
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i | Pepperdine | Big West
|Digital Program
|Click here
|Social Media
|@HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall23 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook
FIRST SERVE
- Hawai’i (13-0) tied a program record with its 26th consecutive home win in last week’s series against Long Island while Pepperdine (10-6) split a pair of matches against No. 5 Grand Canyon in Malibu, Calif.
- A win on Wednesday would give UH a new program record for consecutive home wins, which would make it the fourth-longest in NCAA Division I-II history. UH also has won its last 31 regular season home matches since 2021 and are 8-0 at home this season.
- Pepperdine leads the all-time series 44-35, however UH holds a 23-16 advantage in Honolulu including a current 11-match home streak at SimpliFi Arena dating back to 2010.
- UH and Pepperdine last met during the 2019 season on the final day of the Outrigger Invitational, which the Warriors won in straight sets.
- UH head coach Charlie Wade has an 11-0 record against Pepperdine at home (2-0 in postseason) and a 13-8 mark overall.
- Hawai’i and Pepperdine boasts two of the most efficient offenses in the country. UH ranks No. 1 in kills (13.64) and assists (12.98) and No. 3 in hitting percentage (.374). The Waves are No. 2 in kills (13.32) and assists (12.52) and No. 5 in hitting percentage (.363).
- UH is 4-0 against MPSF teams this season while Pepperdine is 1-3 against the Big West.
- Hawai’i is the only undefeated team remaining in NCAA Division I-II.
- UH’s current 22-match overall win streak is the longest in the country and second-longest in program history. The record is 25 during the 2019 season. The 22-match win streak is also tied for ninth longest all-time in NCAA Division I-II history.
- UH is 13-0 to start the season for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The 13-0 start is tied for the fourth longest to begin a season in program history.
- The Pepperdine series begins a three-week stretch for UH that includes six of seven matches against Top 10 teams including No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Penn State, and No. 4 Long Beach State. Of UH’s 13 matches this season, only four were against Top 10 teams.
PROMOTIONS
- Promotions & Giveaways: Meadow Gold is the sponsor on Wednesday and will award a one year supply of ice cream to the winner of the promotional contest during intermission. American Savings Bank is the sponsor of Friday’s “Ring Ceremony” celebration and will distribute 500 Rally Towels prior to the match at Gate A. The first 3,000 fans will receive a commemorative coin, courtesy of Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union. Following Friday’s match, the Rainbow Warriors will receive their NCAA Championship rings during a post-match ring ceremony. Fans are encouraged to visit the sports marketing table (located near Gate A) to register to participate in the promotions and win great prizes.
- Ticket Discounts: “Family Pack” Promotion: A “Family Pack” promotion is available for men’s volleyball regular season home matches. With the purchase of two adult tickets, fans will receive one youth (ages 4-high school) ticket free for every youth ticket purchased (maximum of two free tickets). “Family Pack” tickets for men’s volleyball can be purchased at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office in advance and or on game day. Group Rate Packages: Groups of 24 or more qualify for group rate pricing. Group tickets are available for purchase online at https://hawaiiathletics.
com/sports/2015/9/2/GEN_.