The top-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will face an old nemesis when former Mountain Pacific Sports Federation rival Pepperdine comes to town for a two-match series, Wednesday, March 1 and Friday, March 3 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

On the heels of #HawaiiMVB's Cole Hogland being named Big West Defensive Player of the Week, Top-ranked Rainbow Warriors face fellow top-ten program Pepperdine on Wednesday & Friday at SimpliFi Arena https://t.co/7AF6J5CyGN @HawaiiMensVB #GoBows 🤙🏽 @cole_Hog pic.twitter.com/gdwvKZM8v8 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 1, 2023

The Rainbow Warriors (13-0) will look to set a new program record for consecutive home wins when they put their 26-match home win streak on the line. The Waves (10-6) knocked off previously unbeaten Grand Canyon last week in Malibu, Calif.

MATCHES #14-15 Who #1 Hawai’i (13-0) vs. #7 Pepperdine (10-6) Date | Time Wednesday, March 1, 7:00 p.m. HT and Friday, March 3, 7:00 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu — SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Spectrum Sports (Thursday only). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (analyst). Live Stream ESPN+ (blacked out in Hawai’i). Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play). Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i | Pepperdine | Big West Digital Program Click here Social Media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall23 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook

FIRST SERVE

Hawai’i (13-0) tied a program record with its 26th consecutive home win in last week’s series against Long Island while Pepperdine (10-6) split a pair of matches against No. 5 Grand Canyon in Malibu, Calif.

A win on Wednesday would give UH a new program record for consecutive home wins, which would make it the fourth-longest in NCAA Division I-II history. UH also has won its last 31 regular season home matches since 2021 and are 8-0 at home this season.

Pepperdine leads the all-time series 44-35, however UH holds a 23-16 advantage in Honolulu including a current 11-match home streak at SimpliFi Arena dating back to 2010.

UH and Pepperdine last met during the 2019 season on the final day of the Outrigger Invitational, which the Warriors won in straight sets.

UH head coach Charlie Wade has an 11-0 record against Pepperdine at home (2-0 in postseason) and a 13-8 mark overall.

has an 11-0 record against Pepperdine at home (2-0 in postseason) and a 13-8 mark overall. Hawai’i and Pepperdine boasts two of the most efficient offenses in the country. UH ranks No. 1 in kills (13.64) and assists (12.98) and No. 3 in hitting percentage (.374). The Waves are No. 2 in kills (13.32) and assists (12.52) and No. 5 in hitting percentage (.363).

UH is 4-0 against MPSF teams this season while Pepperdine is 1-3 against the Big West.

Hawai’i is the only undefeated team remaining in NCAA Division I-II.

UH’s current 22-match overall win streak is the longest in the country and second-longest in program history. The record is 25 during the 2019 season. The 22-match win streak is also tied for ninth longest all-time in NCAA Division I-II history.

UH is 13-0 to start the season for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The 13-0 start is tied for the fourth longest to begin a season in program history.

The Pepperdine series begins a three-week stretch for UH that includes six of seven matches against Top 10 teams including No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Penn State, and No. 4 Long Beach State. Of UH’s 13 matches this season, only four were against Top 10 teams.

