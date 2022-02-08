‘Bows volleyball opens six match homestand with sweep of Long Island, extends winning streak to four

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team extended their winning streak to four matches on Tuesday night, opening a two-week, six match home stand with a sweep over Long Island at SimpliFi Arena.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-2) beat the Sharks (3-8) in the first ever meeting between the two programs as LIU is in their first season of competition.

26-24, 25-11, and 25-14 were the scores.

Outside hitter Spyros Chakas led the way for UH posting 10 kills on just 15 swings, while setter Jakob Thelle 25 assists with three service aces.

Leading the Sharks was Luke Chandler who posted 11 kills as LIU pushed the defending national champions in the opening set forcing set point at 24-23 before UH reeled off three consecutive points and never looked back from there.

The Rainbow Warriors now riding a second 4 match winning streak of the season will return to the court on Wednesday for the second of three matches against Long Island. The final match of the series will run on Friday with both matches starting at 7:00 pm .