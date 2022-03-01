The No. 3 University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team opens Big West Conference play this week with a two-match series at No. 10 UC San Diego, Wednesday, March 2 and Friday, March 4 at RIMAC Arena in La Jolla, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors (13-2, 0-0 BWC), who enter the series with a nine-match win streak, are the defending regular season conference champions and will look to avenge a loss to the Tritons in last season's Big West Tournament semifinals. UCSD (7-6, 0-1) opened Big West play last week with a loss to UC Santa Barbara.

The Rainbow Warriors enter the series having won their last nine matches since suffering their only two losses of the season at Ball State in January.

UH and UCSD last met in last year’s Big West Conference Tournament in Honolulu with the Tritons pulling out a five-set win in the semifinal round. The host Warriors were the tournament’s No. 1 seed.

UH had won 17 straight over the Tritons prior to the BWC Tournament loss.

UH leads the series 60-5. The 60 wins are the most against any opponent in program history.

UH has won 10 straight over the Tritons in La Jolla, Calif., with its last loss in 2011.

UH owns an 11-match conference win streak dating back to 2019. Hawai’i has won its last three conference openers dating back to 2018.

UH and UCSD are the Big West leaders in all eight statistical categories. UH leads in hitting percentage, blocks, aces, and opponent hitting percentage while UCSD leads in kills, assists, digs, and team attacks.

UH is undefeated on Wednesdays (2-0) and Fridays (6-0) this season.

MATCHES #16-17 Who #3 Hawai’i (13-2, 0-0 BWC) vs. #10 UC San Diego (7-6, 0-1 BWC) Date | Time Wednesday, March 2, 7:00 p.m. PT; Friday, March 4, 7:00 p.m. PT Location La Jolla, Calif. — RIMAC Arena Live Stream ESPN+ Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play). Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats UCSDTritons.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall22 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook



