‘Bows Volleyball opens 2021 season with non-conference road trip to UC Irvine & UC San Diego starting this weekend

The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will open the 2021 season with a pair of two-match series against UC Irvine, Feb. 21-22 in Irvine, Calif., and at UC San Diego, Feb. 24-25 in La Jolla, California.

All four matches will not count toward either teams’ Big West Conference records. The No. 2 Rainbow Warriors (0-0) return all seven starters from a team which started the 2020 season with a 15-1 record before the pandemic put an end to the season.

UH is 33-9 all-time in season-openers including an 9-2 mark under head coach Charlie Wade . The Warriors have won seven straight season-openers dating back to 2014.

Charlie Wade begins his 12th season as head coach with a career record of 196-109. He needs four victories for win No. 200 to become only the second coach in program history to reach that milestone.

For the fourth consecutive week, UH is No. 2 in the AVCA Coaches Top 15 poll. Hawai’i is tied for No. 1 in the Off the Block Top 10 Media Poll along with BYU. Last week, the Warriors earned the top spot outright in the media poll for the first time this season.

Senior opposite Rado Parapunov needs 14 kills to become the 18th player in program history to reach 1,000. The Sofia, Bulgaria native has 986 kills.

HAWAI’I (0-0, 0-0 Big West) vs UC IRVINE (0-0, 0-0 Big West) Date | Time Sunday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m. PT and Monday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. PT Location Irvine, Calif. – Bren Center Live Stream BigWest.tv Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats UCIrvineSports.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall21 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook

HAWAI’I (0-0, 0-0 Big West) vs UC SAN DIEGO (0-0, 0-0 Big West) Date | Time Wednesday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. PT and Thursday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. PT Location La Jolla, Calif. – RIMAC Center Live Stream ESPN3 Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats UCSDTritons.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall21 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook

UH has won the last four meetings in the series with UC Irvine and holds a 39-22 overall mark. The Warriors have also won four straight over the Anteaters in Irvine, Calif., since 2015.

UH holds a 13-match win streak over UC San Diego with its last lost to the Tritons in 2012. The Warriors have won eight straight in the series in La Jolla, Calif.