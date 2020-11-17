‘Bows veteran starter Kohl Levao out for season with injury

University of Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham announced during availability on Tuesday that guard Kohl Levao will miss the remainder of the season due to a leg injury.

“He’s had the same recurring injury and he’s been a champion. He’s tried to work through it, but it’s just one of those deals. He had a leg injury and had it again in a game against Wyoming, missed the New Mexico game, then came back for this San Diego game,” Graham said. “Midway through the third quarter he did it again. For his future it was something he needed to get fixed, because I think that is in his best interest as well. He’s a warrior. He’s a tough guy to basically try to play through it.”

After signing with the Rainbow Warriors out of City College of San Francisco in 2018, Levao has played in 19 games in his Rainbow Warriors career, starting in all but one of those games. He was also a Rimington Award watch list member in 2019 and was regarded as one of the team’s top pro prospect prior to the 2019 season. Kaiser graduate Michael Eletise, who started the season opener at Fresno State, replaced Levao late in the third quarter against San Diego State at left guard and figures to own that spot on the offensive line moving forward.