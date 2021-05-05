‘Bows star Rado Parapunov selected as AVCA National Player of the Year

For the first time in 18 years the AVCA National Player of the Year Award is headed to the islands as University of Hawaii senior opposite hitter Rado Parapunov was selected with the sport’s biggest individual honor on Wednesday.

Parapunov becomes the third player in program history to win AVCA Player of the Year honors and first since Costas Theocharidis in 2003. Theocharidis also won the award in 2001 and Yuval Katz was co-player of the year in 1996.

The Sofia, Bulgaria native led the Big West in kills (4.41 avg.) and points (5.24) and ranked fifth in blocks (0.90), sixth in aces (0.32), seventh in hitting percentage (.340), and 12th in digs (1.56).

He earned the conference’s player of the week award five times this season and a record 15 times in his career. The senior has also won three AVCA National Player of the Week awards this season, becoming the first player in history to accomplish that feat.

Parapunov led the Warriors to the Big West regular season title en route to being selected as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Championships for the second straight tournament.

The Rainbow Warriors will open play in the semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against Big West Tournament champion, UC Santa Barbara at 11:00am HST streaming on NCAA.com

KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello is in Columbus, Ohio covering Hawaii’s hopeful run at the NCAA Tournament. Stay with KHON2 Sports on-air and online for continuing coverage.



