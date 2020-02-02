‘Bows stage furious comeback in 80-75 win over CSUN

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to defeat CSUN 80-75 on Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

CSUN (9-15, 4-4 Big West) led by as much as 17 in three different instances in the second half, most recently at 65-48 at the 11:06 mark. An 11-0 run by the ‘Bows cut the lead to 65-59 with 8:57 remaining. Hawaii didn’t take its first lead of the second half until a layup by Zigmars Raimo with approximately 40 seconds remaining.

The ‘Bows (14-6, 5-1 Big West) were again without starters Samuta Avea and Bernardo Da Silva — Da Silva for the third consecutive game, Avea for the second straight.

Defending Big West Player of the Year Lamine Diane had a double-double of game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Matadors.

Eddie Stansberry had a team-high 22 points for UH on 5-of-12 3-point shooting, while Zigmars Raimo added 20 points. Freshman Justin Webster had the most points of his young career with 17 points.

UH completes its homestand at 4-0 and now hits the road for a pair of road games. First up is UC Santa Barbara on Feb. 6. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST.