‘Bows shutout in loss to No. 5 UCLA

The Rainbow Wahine soccer team wrapped up its non-conference schedule on Sunday by dropping an afternoon affair with No. 5 UCLA, by a score of 4-0.

The Rainbow Wahine (2-6-1) have lost four-consecutive matches and fell to a Top-25 opponent for the third time in 2019. The Bruins (6-1-1) bounced back after a tie with Pepperdine on Thursday and improved their all-time series record against UH to 7-0.

UCLA went on the attack outshooting UH 19 to 5 throughout the afternoon, applying pressure to the ‘Bows’ defensive line and senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata. While Mata turned in her usual performance of acrobatic saves, the Bruins were able to notch four goals with two in each half of action.

The second half featured a revitalized threat from UH as the trio of senior Kayla Watanabe, along with freshmen Kelci Sumida and Eliza Ammendolia saw chances to put points on the board. Each of the three were able to break away for opportunities, including Ammendolia nailing a shot off the crossbar halfway through the second half.

The aggressive play caught the attention of head coach Michele Nagamine, leading to a hopeful outcome in feature matches with conference opponents.

“UCLA came out with something to prove,” said Nagamine. “To me, it looked like we gave them too much credit in the first half, but I liked how we bounced back in the second. We created opportunities, and we know we have things to work on, but I feel good about what we have heading into conference.

UH will have over a week and a half before taking on CSUN in the opening match of Big West Conference play on Oct. 3 at home with the pitch set for 7 p.m. HT.