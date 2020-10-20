‘Bows season opener will also serve as Penei Pavihi’s long awaited return from injury

For many reasons the University of Hawaii football team’s season opener at Fresno State this Saturday will mark as one of the most anxiously anticipated in program history.

Individually for Penei Pavihi, that was going to be the case even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After two solid seasons as a contributor at linebacker in which he played in all 26 games as a true freshman and sophomore, Pavihi was tabbed to be the successor of Jahlani Tavai was was a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2019 Draft.

However, just days before Hawaii’s 2019 season opener against Arizona, Pavihi suffered a serious right knee injury which required surgery.

After months of rehab, and moved to a new position as a defensive end, Pavihi is now elated to be making his return this weekend against the Bulldogs.

“I’m really excited just to get on the field with the boys and a whole new coaching staff. At this time last year I got injured, and it’s been hard for me mentally just to accept it,” said Pavihi. “I started digging deeper into my faith. Everything happens for a reason. All the hard work, and not just myself but the training room, physiotherapy, just being around the boys and coaches. They helped me back on my feet and I’m back on the field.”

Very visible with the team last season, sending defensive players out of the tunnel on crutches and almost always in the huddle at practice, Pavihi acknowledges that going through the injury provided a mental boost and afforded him the opportunity to embrace a more vocal leadership role.

“That helped me a lot. It all started with just a talk with my mom. She flew down, she was actually going to surprise me for the (Arizona) game but then she came down just in time for my surgery and she just sat me down and talked to me about how will I take this? Will I take it bitter or would I just take it and learn from it?,” added Pavihi. “She really helped me through that first step of acceptance.”

The Rainbow Warriors will make their 2020 season debut on Saturday at Fresno State. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30pm HST on Spectrum Sports Pay-Per-View which is available to be purchased by both Spectrum and Hawaiian Tel Com subscribers.