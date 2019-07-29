‘Bows returning outside hitter Colton Cowell selected to Team USA’s Pan American Cup roster

University of Hawai’i outside hitter Colton Cowell has been selected to play with the United States men’s volleyball team this summer in an international tournament.

Cowell, a senior to be from Maui, was among the 12 players selected to the U.S. roster for the Pan American Games men’s volleyball tournament that starts Tuesday in Peru.

Cowell, a King Kekaulike graduate, is the only current collegiate men’s volleyball player on the U.S. roster which also features former Rainbow Warriors Joe Worsley and Kupono Fey.

Cowell, who shined in Hawaii’s run to a runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament this past season, was named to the 2019 NCAA All-Tournament Team after posting 25 kills on a .365 attack percentage in Hawai’i’s NCAA Tournament matches, including a team-high 15 kills in a semifinals victory against Lewis in the semifinals.

The United States will play Chile in its pool-play opener on Tuesday before facing Mexico and Brazil as part of the pool-play stage.

The top-two teams from the four-team pool at the conclusion of the pool-play stage will qualify for the Pan American Games semifinals.

U.S. roster for Pan American Games

Setter: Josh Tuaniga

Setter: Joe Worsley

Opposite: Kyle Ensing

Opposite: James Shaw,

Outside attacker: Colton Cowell

Outside attacker: Sam Holt

Outside attacker: Brenden Sander

Outside attacker: David Wieczorek

Middle attacker: Tommy Carmody

Middle attacker: Price Jarman

Middle attacker: Brendan Schmidt

Libero: Kupono Fey, Hawai’i