‘Bows return to Murakami Stadium with four game series against Oregon starting on Thursday

Hawaii’s Jeremy Wu-Yelland throws to a batter during an NCAA baseball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The University of Hawai’i baseball team returns home following its first road trip of the season to host its second Pac-12 school of the year as Oregon comes to Les Murakami Stadium for four games March 5-8.

PITCHING PROBABLES GAME 1 • Thursday, Mar. 5 • 6:35 p.m. HT

Live Stats • Radio (CBS Sports Radio | AM 1500) • Tickets

RHP [SR] Logan Pouelsen (0-2, 6.14) vs. RHP [JR] Cullen Kafka (0-1, 6.75) GAME 2 • Friday, Mar. 6 • 6:35 p.m. HT

Live Stats • Radio (CBS Sports Radio | AM 1500) • Tickets

RHP [SO] Aaron Davenport(3-0, 2.01) vs. LHP [JR] Robert Ahlstrom (2-0, 2.89) GAME 3 • Mar. 7 • 6:35 p.m. HT

Live Stats • Radio (CBS Sports Radio | AM 1500) • Tickets

LHP [JR] Brandon Ross(1-0, 0.68) vs. RHP [JR] Peyton Fuller (1-0, 2.40) GAME 4 • Sunday, Mar. 8 • 1:05 p.m. HT

Live Stats • Radio (ESPN Honolulu | FM 92.7, AM 1420) • Tickets

TBA vs. TBA

Hawai’i topped a top-five team for the first time since 2013 (#3 Cal State Fullerton, April 26) when they upset #2 Vanderbilt Feb. 29.

Hawai’i received votes in two different national polls after taking a game from Vanderbilt this past weekend. The Rainbow Warriors have received votes in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll every week but the preseason poll.

Oregon leads the all-time series 20-14. The Ducks won three of the four games in 2019.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski is in his first season at the helm of the Ducks.

Hawai’i leads the nation in sacrifice bunts (16) and is third in sacrifice flies (11).

Dallas Duarte and Kole Kaler lead the nation in sacrifice bunts (5).

Kole Kaler leads the country in triples (3). Kaler is 13th in the country in doubles (6).

Dustin Demeter and Adam Fogel are eighth in the country in sacrifice flies (8).

The Rainbow Warriors give out the 11th fewest walks per nine in the country (2.29).

Hawai’i recorded its first shutout since April 15, 2018 when the Bows won 8-0 against NDSU Feb. 17.

Dustin Demeter hit a walk-off two-run home run against Hawai’i-Hilo on Opening Day. His first HR since 2018 (out 2019 with injury).

Hawai’i returns two All-Big West selections from the 2019 roster in sophomore Scotty Scott (Freshman Field Player of the Year and Honorable Mention team) and redshirt junior Alex Baeza (Honorable Mention).

Scotty Scott was named a 2019 Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Scott finished 2019 with 17 multi-hit games and was the only Rainbow to start all 50 games.

Dylan Thomas was drafted for the second year in a row by the Minnesota Twins. After going in the 38th round in 2018, Thomas was selected in the 13th round in 2019.

Promotions: Bank of Hawaii is the series sponsor and will distribute 50 Thermo snack bags and award gift cards throughout the series. Sign up for your chance to win great prizes at each game of the series at the sports marketing table near the main entrance.

Thursday (Mar 5)

Throwback Thursday series 90’s night . Top music hits and 90’s themed clips will be displayed on the video board to give flashback to the decade. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite 90’s apparel such as high waisted trousers, capri pants, and cardigans.

. Top music hits and 90’s themed clips will be displayed on the video board to give flashback to the decade. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite 90’s apparel such as high waisted trousers, capri pants, and cardigans. Throwback Thursday Ticket Discount. Prices in the upper level (Adults – $5; Senior Citizen – $4; Youth (ages 4 to HS) – $3). Tickets can be purchased by calling 944-2697 (option 2), at Les Murakami Stadium on game day or in advance at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office

Friday (Mar 6)

Flashback Fridays 90’s night.

Autograph Session. Stick around after the game for an autograph session with the UH baseball team on the field.

Saturday (Mar 7)

Little league teams or groups that purchased group rate package are invited onto the field to stand alongside the UH baseball players for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i prior to the game on Saturday (check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch of the first game near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level).

Sunday (Mar 8)