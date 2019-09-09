‘Bows receiver JoJo Ward named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, Hawaii’s second honor of the season

For the second consecutive week, a University of Hawai’i receiver is the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week. Senior JoJo Ward received this week’s award following a career performance in UH’s 31-28 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

The Waco, Texas native set career highs in catches (10), receiving yards (189) and touchdowns (4). His four TD receptions equaled a single-game school record that was also matched by teammate Cedric Byrd II in UH’s Week 0 win over Arizona that garnered him Player of the Week honors.

Three of Ward’s touchdowns occurred in the first half and three of his scores went for 29-yards or more, including his second 29-yarder in the third quarter that tied the score at 28. He was targeted 13 times in the game and averaged 18.9 yards per reception.

Ward eclipsed 100-yards for the fourth time in his career and posted his third career multiple TD game. He was also selected as the College Sports Madness MW Player of the Week and was a College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention National Performer of Week 2.

San Diego State’s Kyahva Tezino and Matt Araiza were the defensive and special teams players of the week.