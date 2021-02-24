‘Bows open 2021 season with 18 homegrown players on the roster, the most from Hawai’i in Mike Trapasso’s 20 years as head coach

Nearly a year after having their 2020 season cut short amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Hawaii baseball team opens their 2021 season this weekend with a three game series at Arizona State.

Head coach Mike Trapasso in his second decade with the program has built a strong contingent of talent from the Hawaiian islands, and brought in some of the top names from the 2020 class, including, Baseball America Top 500 draft prospect Safea Villaruz-Mauai of Waiakea.

In total, 18 of the teams’ 37 roster spots are Hawai’i high school graduates, 10 of which are from O’ahu.

“I think that’s a neat thing. It’s important for us. Contrary to popular opinion over the years, I would love to have a local player at every position, but we’re going to go and find the guys that fit our culture, fit what we can do from a lot of different angles,” said Trapasso.

In the UH baseball bio for freshman pitcher, Saint Louis graduate Austin Teixiera who is batling for a spot in the four player pitching rotation, said he chose Hawaii because “I grew up dreaming of playing at Les Murakami since I was young. It’s like a dream come true.”

The 18 players from the Aloha State marks as the most for a Trapasso led club in his 20 years at UH, passing 2005 & 2020 which featured 15 players. 11 times in the last 20 years, less than 10 players from Hawaii were on the UH roster including a low of five in 2017 & 2018.

“We tell our guys that there are no politics on our team and it doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior or a walk-on or a full scholarship from Hawaii or from the mainland or from the moon. We’re all the same when we put that uniform on and we put this hat on. It’s about the H, and it’s about being Rainbow Warriors, that brotherhood and that bond,” said Trapasso. “With that being said, let’s not kid ourselves. It’s important that we have our local players being able to shine here at Les Murakami Stadium. I think that it’s important for them, it’s important for us. It’s important for our fans and we couldn’t be happier with the makeup of our roster this year.”

The Rainbow Warriors hit the road for Phoenix late Wednesday evening and will open the series against Arizona State on Friday at 3:35pm HST. The series ending double header on Saturday is scheduled for 11:05am HST and 3:35pm HST.

All three games will be streamed via the Pac12 Network’s ASU Live Stream with radio coverage of CBS 1500 (Friday), ESPN Honolulu (Saturday Game 1) and CBS 1500 (Saturday Game 2) / Sideline Hawaii App.