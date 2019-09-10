‘Bows Middle Blocker Skyler Williams selected as Big West Defensive Player of the Week

University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball player Skyler Williams collected her first Big West Women’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week honor after being named the Most Valuable Player of the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational on Sunday.

The 6-foot-1 middle blocker put down 32 kills while hitting .481 over three matches with 12 total blocks to help the Rainbow Wahine topple Army, Sacramento State and Denver as UH improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2004.

Williams pounded a career-high 13 kills on .417 efficiency in UH’s four-set win over Army to go along with a team-high four blocks. She hit a career-high 1.000 going a perfect 9-for-9 on kills in the sweep of the Hornets, while posting 10 kills and five blocks (1 solo) in the four-set triumph against the Pioneers.

The last Rainbow Wahine to earn Big West Defensive Player of the Week was libero Reyn “Tita” Akiu last year on Nov. 19, 2018.

This is the second-straight week that Hawai’i has garnered a Big West weekly honor. Last week, junior outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen earned BWC Player of the Week (Sept.2).