‘Bows linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard out indefinitely after suffering injuries in car accident

University of Hawaii football senior linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard is hospitalized after suffering injuries in a car accident in June.

Sources close to the situation tell KHON2 Sports that the redshirt senior is considered out indefinitely ahead of the 2021 season with training camp scheduled to start at the end of the month.

The injuries that Pritchard suffered which include the lower body are not life threatening.

Due to privacy laws, the UH Athletics Department could not comment on the situation at this time.

Pritchard, who is a five year starter for the Rainbow Warriors ended the 2020 season with a career-high nine tackles, 3.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks in UH’s New Mexico Bowl win over Houston.

In 43 career games the former Farrington product who is originally from American Samoa and finished his prep career in Nevada has totaled 142 tackles.

The Rainbow Warriors will open the season on the road at UCLA on August 28.