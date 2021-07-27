‘Bows linebacker Darius Muasau selected to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) released its 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List with University of Hawai’i linebacker Darius Muasau earning a spot. The sophomore is one of 90 candidates for national defensive player of the year honors.



It’s the second watch list that Muasau has landed on this preseason. He was previously named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, also given to the college’s top defensive player.



Muasau led the FBS in 2020 with 68 solo tackles and ranked fifth nationally in tackles per game (11.8). The sophomore from ‘Ewa Beach, O’ahu finished an abbreviated 2020 season with 104 overall tackles, while also leading the team in tackles-for-loss (9.5), sacks (4.5), and quarterback hurries (7). He was a first-team all-Mountain West pick and was also named a Phil Steele honorable mention All-American and a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award.



The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center.



The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.