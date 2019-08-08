‘Bows in the Pros: Nine former Rainbow Warriors on NFL Preseason rosters

CARSON, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Marcus Kemp #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on September 9, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The first full slate of games for the 2019 National Football League preseason will be held on Thursday, where across the league a handful of players from the University of Hawaii will hit the field.

Two players from the 2018 Rainbow Warriors were selected in this past April’s NFL Draft, being linebacker Jahlani Tavai in the second round by the Lions, and wide receiver John Ursua who was taken by the Seahawks in the seventh round.

Jahlani Tavai wants to take it to the Patriots pic.twitter.com/rvsOiUn5jh — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) August 6, 2019

Both rookie will make their NFL debut as Detroit will face the reigning Super Bowl champions of New England and Seattle draws Denver.

In total, nine former ‘Bows are on NFL preseason rosters.

‘BOWS IN THE PROS:

2019 NFL Preseason Rosters

DeJon Allen – OL – Bears

Trayvon Henderson – S – Bengals

Marcus Kemp – WR – Chiefs

Rigoberto Sanchez – P – Colts

Leo Koloamatagi – OL – Lions

Jahlani Tavai – LB – Lions

*Trevor Davis – WR – Packers

**Keith Kirkwood – WR – Saints

John Ursua – WR – Seahawks

*Played freshman season at UH, transferred to California

** Played freshman season at UH, transferred to Temple

Thursday’s NFL Preseason schedule:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON All time HST Indianapolis at Buffalo 1:00 p.m. N-Y Jets at N-Y Giants 1:00 p.m. Washington at Cleveland 1:30 p.m. Jacksonville at Baltimore 1:30 p.m. New England at Detroit 1:30 p.m. Tennessee at Philadelphia 1:30 p.m. Atlanta at Miami 1:30 p.m. Houston at Green Bay 2:00 p.m. Carolina at Chicago 2:00 p.m. Denver at Seattle 4:00 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Arizona 4:00 p.m.