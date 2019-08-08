‘Bows in the Pros: Nine former Rainbow Warriors on NFL Preseason rosters

CARSON, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Marcus Kemp #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on September 9, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The first full slate of games for the 2019 National Football League preseason will be held on Thursday, where across the league a handful of players from the University of Hawaii will hit the field.

Two players from the 2018 Rainbow Warriors were selected in this past April’s NFL Draft, being linebacker Jahlani Tavai in the second round by the Lions, and wide receiver John Ursua who was taken by the Seahawks in the seventh round.

Both rookie will make their NFL debut as Detroit will face the reigning Super Bowl champions of New England and Seattle draws Denver.

In total, nine former ‘Bows are on NFL preseason rosters.

‘BOWS IN THE PROS:
2019 NFL Preseason Rosters

DeJon Allen – OL – Bears
Trayvon Henderson – S – Bengals
Marcus Kemp – WR – Chiefs
Rigoberto Sanchez – P – Colts
Leo Koloamatagi – OL – Lions
Jahlani Tavai – LB – Lions
*Trevor Davis – WR – Packers
**Keith Kirkwood – WR – Saints
John Ursua – WR – Seahawks

*Played freshman season at UH, transferred to California
** Played freshman season at UH, transferred to Temple

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 23: Punter Rigoberto Sanchez #2 of the Indianapolis Colts punts the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Thursday’s NFL Preseason schedule:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
All time HST

    Indianapolis    at      Buffalo         1:00 p.m.
    N-Y Jets        at      N-Y Giants      1:00 p.m.
    Washington      at      Cleveland       1:30 p.m.
    Jacksonville    at      Baltimore       1:30 p.m.
    New England     at      Detroit         1:30 p.m.
    Tennessee       at      Philadelphia    1:30 p.m.
    Atlanta         at      Miami           1:30 p.m.
    Houston         at      Green Bay       2:00 p.m.
    Carolina        at      Chicago         2:00 p.m.
    Denver          at      Seattle         4:00 p.m.
    L.A. Chargers   at      Arizona         4:00 p.m.

