‘Bows in the Pros: Nine former Rainbow Warriors on NFL Preseason rosters

The first full slate of games for the 2019 National Football League preseason will be held on Thursday, where across the league a handful of players from the University of Hawaii will hit the field.
Two players from the 2018 Rainbow Warriors were selected in this past April’s NFL Draft, being linebacker Jahlani Tavai in the second round by the Lions, and wide receiver John Ursua who was taken by the Seahawks in the seventh round.
Both rookie will make their NFL debut as Detroit will face the reigning Super Bowl champions of New England and Seattle draws Denver.
In total, nine former ‘Bows are on NFL preseason rosters.
‘BOWS IN THE PROS:
2019 NFL Preseason Rosters
DeJon Allen – OL – Bears
Trayvon Henderson – S – Bengals
Marcus Kemp – WR – Chiefs
Rigoberto Sanchez – P – Colts
Leo Koloamatagi – OL – Lions
Jahlani Tavai – LB – Lions
*Trevor Davis – WR – Packers
**Keith Kirkwood – WR – Saints
John Ursua – WR – Seahawks
*Played freshman season at UH, transferred to California
** Played freshman season at UH, transferred to Temple
Thursday’s NFL Preseason schedule:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON All time HST Indianapolis at Buffalo 1:00 p.m. N-Y Jets at N-Y Giants 1:00 p.m. Washington at Cleveland 1:30 p.m. Jacksonville at Baltimore 1:30 p.m. New England at Detroit 1:30 p.m. Tennessee at Philadelphia 1:30 p.m. Atlanta at Miami 1:30 p.m. Houston at Green Bay 2:00 p.m. Carolina at Chicago 2:00 p.m. Denver at Seattle 4:00 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Arizona 4:00 p.m.