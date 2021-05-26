‘Bows head to Cal Poly for final four games of the season

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i baseball team will conclude their 2021 season at Cal Poly Friday-Sunday in San Luis Obispo, Calif. The Rainbow Warriors will conclude the season with 50 games played and have a chance at their first .500 record in Big West Conference play since 2016 (12-12).
|HAWAI’I (24-20, 16-20 Big West) at Cal Poly (27-25, 17-19 Big West)
|Date | Time
|Friday, May 28 at 2 p.m. HT; Saturday (DH), May 29 at 10 a.m. HT; Sunday, May 30 at 10 a.m. HT
|Location
|San Luis Obispo, Calif. – Baggett Stadium
|Television
|none
|Live Stream
|BigWest.tv
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu | Sideline Hawai’i App
|Live Stats
|Cal Poly Athletics
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | Cal Poly
|Social Media
|@HawaiiBaseball | #HawaiiBSB | @HawaiiBSB | Facebook
|PROBABLE ROTATION
|HAWAI’I
|CAL POLY
|Name
|Yr.
|(Rec., ERA)
|DAY
|Name
|Yr.
|(Rec., ERA)
|Aaron Davenport
|So.
|RHP
|(3-5, 3.33)
|Fri.
|Drew Thorpe
|R-Fr.
|RHP
|(5-6, 3.78)
|Cade Halemanu
|So.
|RHP
|(5-2, 3.57)
|Sat. (1)
|Andrew Alvarez
|R-Jr.
|LHP
|(7-3, 4.05)
|Austin Teixeira
|Fr.
|LHP
|(3-2, 3.43)
|Sat. (2)
|TBA
|Logan Pouelsen
|Sr.
|RHP
|(4-2, 3.68)
|Sun.
|TBA
HEAD COACH MIKE TRAPASSO
Overall record: 535-524 (20th season)
At Hawai’i: same
SERIES VS CAL POLY
Overall record: 23-11, Cal Poly
Under Trapasso: 16-5, Cal Poly
Streak: Hawai’i, 1
FIRST PITCH
- Student-athletes friends and family will be allowed at Les Murakami Stadium for Senior Weekend against UC San Diego. It marks the first game with fans at LMS since March 8, 2020 against Oregon.
- Hawai’i has 23 draft-eligible players. Draft eligible does not mean they will be drafted, just that they are old enough or have played enough years in college baseball to be eligible for the MLB Draft.
- Adam Fogel has 50 multi-hit games in his career.
- Logan Pouelsen has won a career-high four games this season.
- Cade Halemanu still leads the team with five wins.
- Cameron Hagan has the lowest batting average against on the staff (.203).
- Aaron Davenport is seven strikouts away from 100K (93). The most since Matt Cooper in 2014 (106).
- Dustin Demeter was named National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association after hitting .579 at Cal State Fullerton with three home runs and 14 RBI. Demeter had back-to-back games with 6 RBI.
- Hawai’i has shutout a Big West time twice in the same season for the first time since 2015 when the Rainbow Warriors had three BWC shutouts.
- Hawai’i has allowed the sixth fewest walks per nine innings in the country (2.56). UH led the nation prior to the weekend at CSUN.
- Hawai’i ranks 66th in the nation in batting average (.282) and ranks 4th in the Big West.
- Hawai’i pitchers have the 27th best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the country (3.83).
- Scotty Scott ranks 26th nationally in hit by pitch per game (0.37) and 32nd nationally in total HBP (15).
- Scott has put down the 17th most sacrifice bunts-per-game (0.22).
- Adam Fogel ranks t-60th in doubles (16), the eigth most in the country.
- Hawai’i’s 10-game winning streak was the longest since 1998 and the longest in Trapasso’s tenure.