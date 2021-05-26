‘Bows head to Cal Poly for final four games of the season

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i baseball team will conclude their 2021 season at Cal Poly Friday-Sunday in San Luis Obispo, Calif. The Rainbow Warriors will conclude the season with 50 games played and have a chance at their first .500 record in Big West Conference play since 2016 (12-12).

HAWAI’I (24-20, 16-20 Big West) at Cal Poly (27-25, 17-19 Big West) Date | Time Friday, May 28 at 2 p.m. HT; Saturday (DH), May 29 at 10 a.m. HT; Sunday, May 30 at 10 a.m. HT Location San Luis Obispo, Calif. – Baggett Stadium Television none Live Stream BigWest.tv Radio ESPN Honolulu | Sideline Hawai’i App Live Stats Cal Poly Athletics Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Cal Poly Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | #HawaiiBSB | @HawaiiBSB | Facebook

PROBABLE ROTATION HAWAI’I CAL POLY Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) DAY Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) Aaron Davenport So. RHP (3-5, 3.33) Fri. Drew Thorpe R-Fr. RHP (5-6, 3.78) Cade Halemanu So. RHP (5-2, 3.57) Sat. (1) Andrew Alvarez R-Jr. LHP (7-3, 4.05) Austin Teixeira Fr. LHP (3-2, 3.43) Sat. (2) TBA Logan Pouelsen Sr. RHP (4-2, 3.68) Sun. TBA



HEAD COACH MIKE TRAPASSO

Overall record: 535-524 (20th season)

At Hawai’i: same

SERIES VS CAL POLY

Overall record: 23-11, Cal Poly

Under Trapasso: 16-5, Cal Poly

Streak: Hawai’i, 1

FIRST PITCH