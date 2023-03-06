The Big West Conference announced the 2022-23 All-Big West Conference selections on Monday with three Rainbow Warriors honored.

Junior guard JoVon McClanahan was tabbed as a second team selection after leading UH in scoring with 13.5 points per game.

Senior forward Kamaka Hepa and junior guard Noel Coleman were selected as honorable mention picks. Hepa, drilled a team leading 66 three-pointers this season and posted five double-doubles while Coleman, averaged 12 points per game and totaled 33 steals this season.

The Rainbow Warriors will return to the court in Thursday for the quarterfinal round of the Big West Conference Tournament in Henderson, Nevada. UH, the fifth seed will face off against Cal State Fullerton at 12:30pm HST.

Stay with KHON2 Sports on-air and online for continuing coverage as Alan Hoshida is in Nevada and will be following the team.