‘Bows Football travels to Las Vegas for Island Showdown Trophy game against UNLV on Saturday

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (17) tries to get away from Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during an NCAA college football game in Honolulu. Hawaii and Houston are in Texas to play in the New Mexico Bowl. The Christmas Eve game was moved to Frisco, Texas, because of COVID-19 travel restrictions in New Mexico. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to change its fortunes with a trip to the ninth island for a Mountain West match-up against UNLV, Saturday, Nov 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Rainbow Warriors (4-6, 1-4 MW) are in the midst of a three-game conference losing streak and will face the host Rebels (1-8, 1-4), who picked up their first victory of the season last week. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. PT (11:00 a.m. HT).The teams are playing for the Island Showdown Trophy, which was created in 2017. UH retained possession of the trophy last season after a 38-21 win in Honolulu.

The Rainbow Warriors will play for the first time ever in Allegiant Stadium, which became UNLV’s new home in 2020.

In in its last visit to Las Vegas in 2019, UH snapped a five-game losing streak at Sam Boyd Stadium with its first win at UNLV since 2007. The win also clinched a Hawai’i Bowl berth for the Warriors.

The teams will meet for the 31st time in a series that began in 1969. UH holds a 18-12 overall advantage. The teams have played every year since 2009.

UNLV leads the series 9-6 in games played in Las Vegas.

The home team has won 10 of the last 12 match-ups in the series.

UH (4-6, 1-4 MW) lost its third consecutive conference game last week after a 17-10 defeat to San Diego State in Honolulu while UNLV (1-8, 1-4 MW) picked up its first victory of the season with a 31-17 win at New Mexico.

Saturday’s game marks UH’s sixth road game of the season. Hawai’i is 1-4 on the road this year — its only win at New Mexico State — and 2-6 in true road games in two seasons under coach Todd Graham .

The game will match-up two former Hawai’i high school quarterbacks in UH’s Chevan Cordeiro (Saint Louis School) and UNLV’s Cameron Friel, the latter of whom began his high school career at Saint Louis before transferring to Kailua High.

The game will also feature two of the most dynamic players in the country — UH’s Calvin Turner, Jr., and UNLV’s Charles Williams. Turner has 5,585 career all-purpose yards, which leads all current players in FBS while Williams has 3,763 career rushing yards, which ranks second.

UH has been out-scored 65-20 in the first quarter on the road compared to out-scoring its opponents 62-17 in the first quarter in its five home games.

UH needs to win its final three games to become bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive year. The combined record of UH’s last three opponents is 9-18.

UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is 52 rushing yards away from 1,000 in his career. When he reaches that mark, he will become just the third UH signal caller joining Michael Carter and Glenn Freitas to reach that mark.

UH placekicker Matthew Shipley has a streak of 11 straight field goals made and is 12-of-13 on the season. The sophomore has not missed since a 48-yard attempt in the season-opener at UCLA.