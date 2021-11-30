‘Bows Football star Calvin Turner Jr. accepts invitation to 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) watches the kickoff sail over his head for a touchback during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)

University of Hawaii senior all-purpose standout Calvin Turner Jr has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The prestigious Senior All-Star Game will be played on February 3, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Turner, ranked fourth in the Mountain West Conference in all-purpose yards (1,523) and touchdowns (12) and is sixth in receptions (73) and receiving yards (876).

The Savannah, Georgia native, who was selected to the All-MWC second-team on Tuesday was the team’s fourth-leading rusher (316) and scored at least one touchdown in nine of 13 games.

In 2020, Turner was named second-team all-Mountain West at wide receiver and earned Phil Steele All-America honorable mention following leading the MWC and finishing 26th nationally in total touchdowns (11).

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be televised on the NFL Network.

