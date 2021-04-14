‘Bows football returns to spring training camp following quarantine of 81 players

The University of Hawaii football team returned to spring training camp practice on Wednesday after 81 football players finished their quarantine following eight players testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Most players quarantined at their places of residence, the school said in a news release last week. Thirteen players who live on campus moved off-campus temporarily. None of the eight who had tested positive live on campus or had in-person classes this semester.

The team started a month-long spring practice on March 25, but halted their workouts after the first positive tests. The university’s athletic department’s medical team and academic support staff monitored the quarantined players over the last 10 days.

Spring training camp was scheduled to end on April 24 but according to a UH spokesperson has since been pushed back to April 29 marking as the team’s 15th and final practice allowed by the NCAA.